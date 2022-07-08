Woman arrested with drugs, knives at Polk County Waffle House

A woman was arrested with drugs and knives at a Polk County Waffle House after employees reported a couple acting suspiciously.

Brandie Money, 29, of Lindale and John Langston, 40, were at a Waffle House on North Piedmont Ave. in Cedartown when employees called police because Money had been in the bathroom for upwards of 40 minutes, according to a police report.

When she walked out, employees found four syringes in the trash can.

Police came to the Waffle House to question the pair and found that Langston had a warrant out for his arrest. Police took Langston into custody and then searched Money’s belongings.

Police found two knives, one with a nine-inch blade, a spoon with drug residue on it and methamphetamine. Money then revealed to police that she was hiding syringes in her bra. Two were already filled with what Money identified as methamphetamine.

Police took Money into custody and called for Animal Control to come pick up her dog, which she had with her at the time.

Money has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and three counts of possession and use of drug-related object.