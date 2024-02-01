Woman arrested after drugs, weapons bust

VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A driver suspected of having numerous drugs and weapons inside her car was arrested Tuesday in Vista, authorities said.

Around 4 p.m., deputies approached two people inside of a parked car in the 600 block of Sycamore Ave., Sgt. Brent Longfellow with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman, was allegedly in possession of multiple baggies of a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, a semi-automatic pistol, fully loaded magazines and ammunition, a canister of mace and U.S. currency, according to law enforcement.

Michell Bucknell, a convicted felon, was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

If anyone needs to report any suspicious activity, they are advised to call the Vista Sherriff’s Station at 760-940-4551.

