Woman arrested on DUI charges for second time after crashing with seven children in car

A woman who was arrested five weeks ago on DUI charges in Coconut Creek was arrested again this week, accused of driving drunk when she crashed in Coral Springs with seven children in her car.

Miazoti Ann White, 38, of Coral Springs, is facing more than two dozen charges, including nine DUI-related charges and seven counts of child neglect. She remained in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Paul Rein Detention Facility as of Tuesday night.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday, White crashed near West Atlantic Boulevard and Coral Springs Drive. She drove her 2013 Kia Optima over a median into oncoming traffic and hit the front of another car, a probable cause affidavit said.

The car has five seats but seven children between ages 3 and 6 were inside, the affidavit said. There were no car seats or safety equipment for them.

Fire Rescue crews asked Coral Springs Police officers to respond quickly because the Kia driver, later identified as White, was “getting out of hand,” acting belligerent and cussing at them, the affidavit said. Officers encountered a combative White at the scene, who fluctuated between angry outbursts and uncontrollable crying.

Some of the children were crying and one’s forehead was bleeding, the affidavit said. Officers smelled alcohol on White’s breath, an odor that became more obvious the longer they spoke with her.

White called several people while at the crash scene and said to one person, “I was drinking,” the affidavit said. She would not give the officers any information about the children.

Officers saw liquid spilled on White’s driver seat and the inside of the car smelled of alcohol. A still-cold, unopened Corona bottle was in the cupholder, the affidavit said.

White later kicked a Special Victims Unit detective who came to get information from her about the children, the affidavit said. At the police station, White refused to give a breath sample.

Coconut Creek Police officers arrested White on April 13 on misdemeanor DUI charges. Three children were in the car with her then, the affidavit said.

Sunday’s arrest marked White’s third offense of driving while her license is suspended. She had previously received four traffic citations, three of them for children not being properly secured, the affidavit said.

Someone called 911 about 8 p.m. April 13 after seeing a woman crying in a car parked in the lot of a pizza restaurant on Wiles Road, a probable cause affidavit said. An officer who came to investigate noticed her bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and three children in the car.

She refused to do any sobriety exercises after initially agreeing, then screamed and dropped to the ground once an officer placed her in handcuffs, the affidavit said.

After the April arrest, White was released on bond, court records show. Prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday in that case to hold her on the new felony charges without bond, citing Sunday’s arrest.