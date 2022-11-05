Woman arrested for DUI after crashing into tree, flipping car in Merced, police say

A 22-year old woman was arrested for driving under the influence after she struck a tree and flipped her vehicle upside down with an improperly restrained 2-year-old child inside the vehicle on Friday night in Merced, according to police.

The arrest was one of three DUI related traffic collisions in Merced on Friday night, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Alexandra Ramirez, 22, was arrested after she was intoxicated and fell asleep at the wheel and flipped her vehicle after striking a tree in the 200 block of East 21st Street in Merced.

The 2-year-old child that was improperly restrained in her vehicle did not suffer serious injuries, according to police.

Ramirez was arrested for felony DUI causing injury, felony hit and run, and felony child endangerment. She was taken into custody into the Merced County Jail and her bond was set at $220,360, according to jail reports.

James Mohr, 37, of Merced was arrested after crashed his vehicle through two heavy duty steel fences after driving under the influence of alcohol. The collision occurred in the 1500 block of W. 16th Street.

Mohr’s blood alcohol content was almost four times over the legal limit, according to police.

He was taken into custody into the Merced County Jail and his bond was set at $2,000, according to jail records.

Nicole Shepherd, 27, of Merced was arrested for DUI after police receive several calls that she was driving her vehicle erratically along West Olive Ave. After stopping the vehicle in the 3300 block of R Street, officers discovered the right front tire of the vehicle was missing due to a collision.

Shepherd’s blood alcohol content was twice over the legal limit.

Shepherd was taken into custody into the Merced County Jail and charged with a DUI. Her bond was set at $4,000, according to jail records.