Woman arrested for DUI in deadly Father’s Day crash in North Myrtle Beach, police say

An Horry County woman was arrested Monday for her involvement in a Father’s Day crash in North Myrtle Beach that left a Longs man dead.

Police say Nancy Bishop was driving under the influence when she caused the head-on collision that killed the man.

Bishop turned herself in to police Monday and was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death and driving under a suspended license. She had a suspended license for another DUI offense in Massachusetts.

Her arrest was delayed for nearly two months because she had been in the hospital after the crash, police say.

Police say that Bishop was driving a black Lexus about 8 p.m. June 18 on Robert Edge Parkway when she collided head-on with a white Nissan that was occupied by a woman, man and three children. Thomas Brown, a passenger in the other vehicle, died on the scene.

Bishop did not appear in court Monday afternoon for a bond hearing. The judge weighed the danger to the community, given that this was at least Bishop’s second DUI offense.

A spokesperson for the family said that Brown’s wife is in a wheelchair and is immobile with three children under the age of 6 to care for. The family asked for no bond, adding that if Bishop received bond, it would be like “pouring salt into already fresh wounds.”

The judge issued Bishop a bond of $50,000 for each charge that would be paid in cash or surety. She was also confined to home detention with GPS monitoring. The judge also said she was to have no contact with the victims.

Eyewitnesses stated that Bishop’s vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and struck the other vehicle. When searching Bishop’s vehicle, officers found an open container of wine, along with a cup in the vehicle’s cupholder containing liquid consistent with the contents of the wine bottle, police said.

Police opened a DUI investigation following the accident.