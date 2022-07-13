Woman arrested on DUI, homicide charges after fatal crash on W. Tennessee and Basin streets, TPD says

A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on May 19, according to court records.

Vonetria Noble, 23, was booked on charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the Leon County Detention Facility, where she remains without bond.

The crash happened just before midnight, at West Tennessee and Basin streets, where two woman "were traveling ... at a high rate of speed," according to a TPD summary of the accident.

Noble "sideswiped" the other woman's vehicle, causing her to lose control and crash into a utility pole, according to TPD.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

"Detectives developed probable cause and after consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, warrants were obtained for the arrestee, who was taken into custody without incident," TPD wrote in a summary.

Police have not identified the woman killed in the wreck.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee police arrest woman in west Tennessee and basin street crash