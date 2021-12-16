Woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in Seminole pedestrian death

SEMINOLE — Deputies arrested a 54-year-old Seminole woman on a charge of DUI manslaughter for hitting and killing a man crossing the street early Thursday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mashtare was driving west on Park Boulevard near Starkey Road around 12:49 a.m. when she struck Thomas Rothwell with the front of her 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, the Sheriff’s Office said. Rothwell, 70, of St. Petersburg, was using a crosswalk on Park Boulevard when he was hit.

Mashtare showed signs of impairment when deputies arrived at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.