Woman arrested in early Friday Schenectady stabbing; Victim sent to Albany Med.

Jun. 11—SCHENECTADY — A city woman has been arrested in connection with an early Friday stabbing in Schenectady, police said.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Police described her injuries as non-life-threatening.

Azaria Williams, 26, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with one count each of second-degree assault and first-degree criminal contempt, felonies.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on Wabash Avenue. Police responded there for a report of a person with a weapon.

They soon found it to be a domestic incident where one person stabbed the other person in the shoulder, a police spokesman said. They then took the suspect into custody.

Williams was arraigned and ordered held on $10,000 bail.

