Woman arrested after early morning shooting in south Fort Worth Tuesday, police say
A man was injured early Tuesday morning as shots were fired in south Fort Worth.
The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 6300 block of Peggy Drive. Police said upon their arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
“The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in an unknown condition for treatment,” police added.
A 33-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.
Kimberly Washington was booked around 5:30 a.m. on a count of family aggravated assault with a weapon that caused serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.
The investigation remains ongoing.