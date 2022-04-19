Woman arrested after early morning shooting in south Fort Worth Tuesday, police say

A man was injured early Tuesday morning as shots were fired in south Fort Worth.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 6300 block of Peggy Drive. Police said upon their arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

“The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in an unknown condition for treatment,” police added.

A 33-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Kimberly Washington was booked around 5:30 a.m. on a count of family aggravated assault with a weapon that caused serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.