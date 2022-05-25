Woman arrested after Española drive-thru attack

May 25—An Arroyo Hondo woman is accused of punching another motorist in line at an Española restaurant drive-thru and threatening to hit him with a bat after she cut in line ahead of him.

Amanda Pacheco, 41, was arrested Monday by Española police, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. She faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

The complaint says a witness told an Española officer she had been waiting in line at the drive-thru at Freddy's Restaurant when Pacheco cut in line in front of a man and then got out of her vehicle and began battering him.

The witness told police Pacheco then walked back to her car and grabbed a bat.

The injured man told police a similar story, saying he had made a "crude" comment toward Pacheco after she cut him off, which prompted her to get out of her car and strike him in the face multiple times.

An officer reported injuries to the man's left eye socket and nose, and noted visible bloodstains.

The man told police he thought about getting out of his car to confront Pacheco, but decided against it after watching her grab a bat and threaten to hit him with it.

Pacheco told police she had grown angry because people were cutting in front of her in the drive-thru line. She initially also told officers the man had struck her, but later said "she might have gotten a little excited."

She was booked in Española Detention Center.