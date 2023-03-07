Woman arrested in Eye Street parking structure in connection to downtown shooting

Mar. 6—A Bakersfield woman was arrested Friday after police said she fired a bullet during a physical confrontation between herself and two men in the 1800 block of Eye Street, according to a BPD news release issued Monday.

Angelica Vasquez, 30, was arrested in the city-owned parking structure on Eye and 18th streets on suspicion of negligent discharge of firearm, carrying a concealed unregistered firearm and other charges. A preliminary investigation showed Vasquez fired at two men despite others nearby, a BPD news release said.

No one was injured by gunfire and the men weren't there when police were dispatched at 11:42 p.m., the news release added. Vasquez wasn't in custody by Monday.

BPD asks anyone with information about this incident to call 661-327-7111.