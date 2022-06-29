Woman arrested for failure to appear in hit and run

Jun. 28—A 25-year-old woman awaiting trial in a fatal hit-and-run crash was arrested Monday on a warrant issued after she failed to appear in court last week.

Ector County District Court Judge James Rush issued a warrant for Christy Contreras June 22, one day after she was supposed to attend a pre-trial hearing and didn't.

According to Ector County jail records, Contreras was booked on that warrant at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Contreras is facing one count of accident involving death in the March 22 death of Michael King, 28.

According to Odessa Police, King was standing in a left turn lane on 42nd Street at Grandview Avenue when Contreras struck him and fled the scene. Investigators were able to tie Contreras to the crash using Flock cameras in the area that recorded her car. Court documents also indicate she admitted to hitting King.

The judge forfeited Contreras' original $35,000 bond and raised her bond to $50,000. She remained in the Ector County jail as of Tuesday morning.