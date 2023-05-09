Woman arrested in Fairfax shooting

May 8—A 39-year-old woman has been arrested after a shooting involving a 41-year-old man Friday night in Fairfax, Missouri.

The victim, Dee E. Duering, is in critical condition, according to officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H.

Kristi J. Duering, of Fairfax, has been charged with first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury, according to Atchison County Court documents. The nature of the relationship between the two Duerings was not able to be confirmed, Troop H said.

Kristi Duering is a teacher with the Fairfax R-III School District.

"Events that occurred on the night of May 5, 2023, were never anticipated and are incredibly shocking," Fairfax Superintendent Jeremy Burright wrote in a statement on the district's website. "The Fairfax R-III School District wishes to express our deepest empathy to those involved and let the community know that, while our district personnel do not know all the details of the events on May 5th, we do know that we have a role to play in ensuring the physical safety and emotional well-being of our students and staff."

Classes are running as normal, and the district has counseling services available for members of the Fairfax district at 660-686-2421, according to the statement.

Troop H Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.