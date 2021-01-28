Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run. Man was changing tire on a busy Charlotte road.
Police arrested a woman in connection with the hit-and-run death of a man who was changing a tire on a busy Charlotte road.
According to police, Medic pronounced 53-year-old David Norman Mercurius dead after a driver hit him in the 9300 block of northbound Brookshire Boulevard, just before 9 a.m. Friday.
The driver fled onto Interstate 485, police said.
On Wednesday, Mount Holly Police arrested 33-year-old Cynthia Ann Marcano on warrants charging her with felony death by vehicle and felony hit and run, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. CMPD officers issued the warrants.
Police searched after the wreck for a dark red 2014 to 2016 Kia Forte sedan, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.
Before the crash, the Kia driver had been operating the car erratically, weaving in and out of traffic, police said witnesses told them.