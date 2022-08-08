A 37-year-old woman was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of fatally shooting a man in Coachella.

Cindy Gicela Parra was arrested Sunday night and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of murder, according to inmate records. She was being held on $1 million bail.

At about 4:50 a.m. that same day, deputies responded to the 84000 block of Fiesta Road to a report of a shooting, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

An adult male with gunshot wounds, whose name was not disclosed, was found dead at the scene by deputies.

Homicide investigators from the Thermal station said they identified and detained Parra as the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact investigators with the sheriff's department at 951-955-2777.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Woman arrested for fatal shooting in Coachella