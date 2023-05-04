Woman arrested after fatal shooting in southwest Macon late Wednesday night

Police arrested a woman Thursday morning after a shooting Wednesday night killed a Macon man in southwest Macon, officials said.

It was about 11 p.m. Wednesday when Trerico Kenyon Thomas, 43, was shot in a home on the 2400 block of Greenwood Terrace in southwest Macon near Rocky Creek Road and Interstate 475, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas died at the scene, Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said. His next of kin were notified.

Investigators said in the release that there was an argument leading up to the shooting between Thomas and Destiny Olivia Barry, 21. Barry allegedly shot the gun multiple times, hitting Thomas once.

Barry was questioned before deputies arrested her and charged her with murder, the sheriff’s office said. She was taken to the Bibb County jail downtown, where she was held without bond.

No one else was injured during the shooting, and the investigation was still underway. Thomas’s death marks the 19th homicide in Macon-Bibb County this year.