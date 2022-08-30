Woman taken away in ambulance screaming incoherently after arrest for fatally mowing down bystander on Queens sidewalk

A woman arrested for mowing down a man sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk while trying to run over a rival was taken away in an ambulance Tuesday after she started screaming incoherently at cops.

Kiani Phoenix is expected to be given a psychiatric evaluation after she wigged out as her arrest was being processed inside the 101st Precinct stationhouse in Far Rockaway.

Phoenix, 26, wearing an Aaliyah T-shirt, was supposed to be taken to Queens Criminal Court to be arraigned but that will likely be delayed while she’s hospitalized.

Phoenix’s illegible rant was so loud it could be heard outside the stationhouse before she was brought outside. But when she saw news reporters and photographer gathered on the sidewalk she clammed up, trying to cover her face with a sweatshirt as she quietly stepped into the ambulance.

She’s accused of fatally striking Milton Storch, 59, on Saturday while trying to kill a woman she’d just exchanged blows with.

Storch was just a couple blocks from his home sitting outside a deli he frequented on Beach 20th St. near New Haven Ave. in Far Rockaway when Phoenix got into an argument with her 27-year-old rival around 7:20 a.m., police said.

Phoenix got into her car, jumped the sidewalk and aimed to hit the woman with her car but instead hit Storch, according to cops.

Heartbreaking surveillance video shows bystanders scatter but Storch could not move quickly enough.

After Phoenix allegedly struck Storch she reversed into a 37-year-old man walking behind her car, police said.

Medics rushed both men to St. John’s Hospital, where Storch died. The younger man had minor back injuries, cops said.

Phoenix was arrested Monday for murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.