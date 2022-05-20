Woman arrested for first-degree arson after fire damages Tacoma apartment

A woman was arrested Wednesday after a fire started at Tacoma apartment complex.

Tacoma Police Department and Tacoma Fire Department responded to a call at 9:18 p.m. about a fire at the Rialto apartments on 9th Street. The apartment complex was evacuated, and firefighters worked to put out the fire.

According to a police report, Tacoma firefighters ruled the fire an arson after discovering an electric fan had been placed inside an oven. According to the report, witnesses identified a 35-year-old woman as the suspect.

The woman was arrested and taken to the hospital for an evaluation before being booked into the Pierce County Jail. According to the police report, the woman sustained no injuries from the fire.

The woman is being investigated for first-degree arson.