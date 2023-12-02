Woman arrested after fleeing crash in Metro police vehicle, leading officers on pursuit into Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 47-year-old woman is facing a list of charges after she allegedly fled the scene of a crash in a Metro police vehicle early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Metro police said the incident began after a Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) officer observed a crash at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Anthony Street on Saturday, Dec. 2.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Authorities reported the crash involved three vehicles, and at least one person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Meanwhile, two other individuals signed refusals at the scene.

As first responders were checking on those who were injured, the suspect — identified as 47-year-old Bridget Johnson — got into the front of the CSI van and fled the scene.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

According to Metro police, additional CSI officers followed the vehicle, and the pursuit ended at the intersection of Coreland Drive and Berkley Drive in Madison.

In a statement, Metro police said Johnson is believed to a have caused the initial crash.

According to officials Johnson’s vehicle was traveling on Prentiss Drive when she allegedly left the roadway, crossed the railroad tracks, became airborne and landed on Old Hickory Boulevard — where she then hit the other vehicles.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

Johnson faces several charges which include leaving the scene of an accident, felony evading, motor vehicle theft, failure to file a report of a crash and drug paraphernalia.

Records show Johnson was booked into Metro Jail just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.