Woman arrested after fleeing deputies and trying to carjack 70-year-old man in Parkland

Pierce County deputies arrested a woman after she ran from deputies and tried to steal a 70-year-old man’s car in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 31 deputies saw a suspicious car, with a woman inside, at an apartment complex in the 400 block of 111th Street Court East in Parkland.

The car, a Kia Sportage, had license plates that matched those of a stolen Kia Sorrento.

A deputy tried to stop the woman when she drove toward the apartment complex exit. She allegedly sped away and dodged stop sticks that another deputy put out.

The woman fled, at a fast speed, eastbound on 112th Street East. Since theft, including car theft, is not a pursuable offense the deputy couldn’t chase the car, the report said.

Other deputies in the area started looking for the car, which was found abandoned in a yard in the 900 block of 85th Street East.

A deputy saw the woman running along the railroad tracks nearby. She allegedly hopped the fence when she saw the deputy following her and ran back to the car.

A 70-year-old man driving his car slowed down to avoid hitting the fleeing woman. She reached into his car and unlocked the door. She then repeatedly tried to pull him out of the car and allegedly punched him multiple times.

When deputies got to his car, the woman was sitting on his lap and trying to drive away in his car. She then tried to run away on foot and was taken into custody almost immediately, the report said.

The 27-year-old woman gave deputies a fake name at first but was eventually identified.

Deputies determined the Kia Sportage she used was stolen.

She was charged with attempted robbery in the first degree, eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and giving a false statement. Her bail was set at $250,000, according to the report.

Prosecutors said she is a recently released high-rate offender with seven felony convictions, and she is currently on community custody.