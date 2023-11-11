Woman arrested after fleeing from traffic stop

Nov. 10—On October 27 at 9:45 a.m., a Coos County Sheriff's deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a sliver Ford Ranger for several traffic violations. The vehicle tried to speed away and abruptly stopped on Whisky Run Road near mile marker 1. The female driver fled from the driver's seat while a man exited the passenger seat and aggressively approached the deputy.

The man was identified as Darryl J. Sullivan (55), who had warrants outstanding for his arrest. Sheriff's Office K9 Cena tracked the female driver and located her about 250 yards into the brush, hiding at the bottom of a steep hill in the brush. She was identified as Chakara R. Hoyle (31) and was taken into custody for attempting to elude by foot. Hoyle was also cited for driving while suspended.

Hoyle and Sullivan were transported to the Coos County Jail, where they were booked and remain in custody. The vehicle was towed from the location as it was not registered to either individual and had a punched ignition, which allowed Hoyle to use a screwdriver as the ignition key.