Woman arrested in Florida for alleged NYC execution-style killing captured on video

A woman captured on video surveillance in the execution-style killing of another woman on a New York City street over the summer has been arrested in Florida, authorities said Monday.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody in Jacksonville in connection with the Aug. 4 death of 42-year-old Delia Johnson.

Details about the arrest were not disclosed.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the arrest via Twitter.

"You can run, but the long arm of the law will find you," Shea wrote. "The woman responsible for the August 4th murder of a #Brooklyn woman has been apprehended by our partners in Jacksonville, Florida."

The brazen murder of Johnson was caught on security video as she was seen leaning against a railing and talking to a group of people in front of a building in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood.

In the footage, a female suspect walks up to the victim and shoots her in the head before casually walking back to a double-parked vehicle and driving away. Johnson later died at a hospital.

Johnson’s brother, Mathis Johnson, told the New York Daily News that the attacker may have followed his sister from the funeral of another neighborhood resident earlier in the day.

"She was at a funeral earlier in the evening for an old neighborhood friend to pay her respects, and then this happened," he said. "It was horrible. That lady executed my sister."

