Woman arrested following death of 93-year-old grandmother in Eaton

A woman was arrested and booked in jail following the death of her 93-year-old grandmother.

Eaton police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Somers Street shortly before 6 p.m. on report of a possible homicide, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Heidi Matheny, 35, of Eaton was arrested and booked into the Preble County Jail on a murder charge, the spokesperson said. Formal charges are pending from the Preble County Prosecutors Office.

The victim was identified as Alice Matheny, 93, of and an Eaton. Alice is the grandmother of Heidi, according to the spokesperson.

Alice was transported to the Montgomery County Corners Office for an autopsy.

There are currently no other suspects.

