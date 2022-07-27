Woman arrested following shooting incident in downtown Joplin

Jul. 27—A 20-year-old Joplin woman is being held on a charge that she fired a gun at the occupants of another vehicle Tuesday night in downtown Joplin.

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said officers responded to an 11:25 p.m. call reporting a gunshot fired near the intersection of West Seventh Street and Wall Avenue.

Davis said witnesses described a red Ford Mustang that pulled up next to them as they were westbound on Seventh Street. The woman driving the Mustang purportedly pointed a gun at their vehicle and fired a round.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Davis said an occupant of the other vehicle was able to identify Kameron D. McCain, 20, of Joplin, as the suspect in the shooting. Officers subsequently located the Ford Mustang at 2813 S. Adele Ave. and took McCain into custody when she and another female eventually emerged from the residence at officers' bidding.

McCain, who was charged with a felony count of discharging a firearm at another person from a motor vehicle, has robbery charges already pending against her from a November 2020 incident at 18th Street and St. Louis Avenue.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.