Woman arrested for fraudulently claiming lottery prize

Aug. 11—A woman was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Wednesday morning, charged with fraudulently attempting to claim a lottery prize.

Christina Lucio Martinez, 46, no address listed, was being held in lieu of a total of $4,000 bond on a charge of claim lottery prize fraud/deceit.

She was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by the Caddo Mills Police Department. It was unknown as of Wednesday whether the defendant has an attorney, or would be filing a writ with the Hunt County district courts, seeking to have a defense counsel appointed for her.

No additional details were immediately available.