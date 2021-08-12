Woman arrested for fraudulently claiming lottery prize

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
·1 min read

Aug. 11—A woman was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Wednesday morning, charged with fraudulently attempting to claim a lottery prize.

Christina Lucio Martinez, 46, no address listed, was being held in lieu of a total of $4,000 bond on a charge of claim lottery prize fraud/deceit.

She was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by the Caddo Mills Police Department. It was unknown as of Wednesday whether the defendant has an attorney, or would be filing a writ with the Hunt County district courts, seeking to have a defense counsel appointed for her.

No additional details were immediately available.

