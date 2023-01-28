Woman arrested in Geneva indicted in Jan. 6 case

Jan. 28—A federal indictment has been filed against a woman arrested in Geneva for her part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jordan Siemers, of 25, was arrested in Geneva on Nov. 30, and was one of a trio of Perry residents indicted on charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol.

According to an affidavit filed when the trio were first charged, Siemers, Saul Llamas and Ryan Swope are accused of unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol at 3:08 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, and rema inside the building for nine minutes before leaving.

The affidavit also claims Swope sprayed a chemical irritant through a door in the direction of a Capitol Police Sergeant.

Swope was indicted on one count of civil disorder, one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, one count of act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings.

Siemers and Llamas were indicted on one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and one count of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

All three were indicted on one count of disorderly conduct in a capitol building and one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

All three pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in federal court on Thursday, according to court records. All three are on personal recognizance bonds.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. The FBI's Cleveland and Washington field offices investigated the case.