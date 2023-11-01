Woman arrested in Georgia in connection with October death at a Columbia hotel

A woman has been arrested in Georgia in connection with an October homicide at a Columbia hotel.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that Chelsea Lee Miller, 23, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The incident in question reportedly happened on Oct. 18. The sheriff’s department announced on Oct. 31 that Miller had been arrested in Richmond County, Georgia, by a Richland County Sheriff’s Department fugitive task force and Richmond County deputies.

Richland deputies initially responded at about 11 a.m. Oct. 18 to the Red Roof Inn in the 7000 block of Nates Road in Columbia after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman. When deputies arrived, they found a woman in the hotel with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim died from her injuries.

The State has reached out to the Richland County Coroner’s Office regarding the identity of the deceased.