Woman arrested after handgun found in purse at Monroe County Courthouse

Monroe County Courthouse security officers found a loaded handgun in a purse belonging to a woman who was trying to enter the courthouse Friday morning to conduct business there.

Monroe police officers responded at about 8:15 a.m. Friday after courthouse security found the gun in the 19-year-old's purse while she was going through the metal detectors at the entrance, a news release from the Monroe Public Safety Department said.

In addition to the handgun, the woman brought to the attention of the security officers that she had a knife as well, which was confiscated by security, the release said. The investigation showed that the suspect knows the owner of the gun that she possessed, however, she does not have a permit to carry the weapon.

The woman was arrested without incident and transported to the Monroe County Jail where felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon are being sought. The woman's name was not immediately released. She was cooperative with the investigation and her intentions were to conduct court business, not to cause harm, the release said.

"This is a reminder that weapons of any type are prohibited in the Monroe County Courthouse and Monroe City Hall," the release said. "Citizens are reminded to leave weapons at home or in another safe place, while visiting these locations."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Woman arrested after gun found in purse at Monroe County Courthouse