Woman arrested after helping carjack a man in Memphis, police say

Memphis Police arrested a woman who they said helped carjack a man in southwest Memphis.

Tabitha Mofatt was charged with carjacking and aggravated assault, according to court records.

According to Memphis Police, Mofatt was in the car with a man near Old Horn Lake Road and Peebles Road on March 27 when another man, armed with a gun, pulled up on a motorcycle.

The gunman fired a shot at the man driving and ordered him to get out of his 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.

As the man got out, the gunman took his cell phone, police said.

Then, according to police, Mofatt took off in the man’s car, followed by the gunman on a motorcycle.

Police said they have since found the stolen Tahoe.

