Woman arrested after her three children found dead at California home

A woman was arrested on Sunday, Mother's Day, after her three children were found dead at a home in Los Angeles.

The three victims were between the ages of 8 and 12, with two boys and one girl killed, Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told reporters at the scene, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Their mother was initially detained for questioning and was later arrested in connection with the incident, LAPD's Topanga division said.

The LAPD said officers were called to the home at around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning to investigate a homicide in the West Hills neighborhood. It is unclear who made the call.

Officers arrived at the home to find the three young children already dead.

Borihanh said the mother of the three children was taken to a local hospital over mental health concerns. She was released from hospital later Sunday morning.

He said police were not looking for additional suspects at that time. The LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for more information early Monday morning.

One neighbor, Stephen Hayes, told NBC Los Angeles that while he did not know the family well, he had always considered them a "nice young family."

“They looked really nice ... just normal people,” Hayes said. It’s a “horrible day, for Mother’s Day."