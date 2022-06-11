Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit

Jun. 11—A woman was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to stop a gray Honda Accord in the area of Buckeystown Pike and Francis Scott Key Drive, near Mount Olivet Cemetery, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies also found the had a stolen registration plate.

The release said the driver — 30-year-old Cierra Blake — allegedly stopped along the Interstate 70 east ramp.

As deputies approached, Blake partially rolled down her window. When she was asked to step out of the vehicle, Blake rolled her window back up and fled onto I-70 East, the release said.

Deputies pursued the vehicle, following it onto Md. 144 west toward Patrick Street and back on I-70 east. According to the release, the speed was as high as 115 mph and deputies stopped the pursuit.

"The pursuit was terminated due to the danger to the public, police, and the offenders we were pursuing," sheriff's office Lt. Jason Deater said.

Shortly after, the release said, the sheriff's office received 911 calls for a car and two people matching the description of the the people in the Honda pulling into a backyard in the 6200 block of White Oak Drive, east of Frederick, and fleeing.

A male was found in the backyard of another residence and Blake was found in the shed of a separate residence on White Oak Circle, authorities said. Blake, the driver, had two active warrants from Washington and Anne Arundel counties, police said.

Blake was being held without bail, court records show. Her hometown is listed as Gwynn Oak in Baltimore County.

There was no defense attorney listed for her as of Friday afternoon.

Blake was charged with one count each of resisting and interfering with arrest, obstructing and hindering, and fourth-degree burglary, according to the release and court records.

The male was released and not charged since he was not driving and did not have any active warrants, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

