Woman arrested in hit-and-run collision that killed pedestrian on Troy Avenue

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run of a man who was struck while he walked along Troy Avenue last month, according to court records.

Brooke Bowling is facing preliminary criminal charges stemming from the deadly hit-and-run collision that killed 38-year-old Enrique Gaspar on Feb. 19. Gaspar was walking west on Troy Avenue, near Beech Street, when he was struck by a gray minivan, according to court records. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Video from a car dealership across the street from where the crash occurred showed the minivan drove west on Troy Avenue after the collision, a preliminary probable cause affidavit said. That video footage helped lead police to Bowling.

'She was going to go far': 12-year-old killed in hit-and-run just started school in Indy

Detectives shortly after the crash asked the Indiana BMV for information on any Honda Odyssey minivan registered in the state that was gray or silver. Police also asked for the public’s help in finding the car.

Detectives narrowed their search to a minivan registered to a relative of Bowling. When investigators visited the man’s home, he told police that Bowling had been using the car and she mentioned someone recently backed into her vehicle at the hotel parking lot where she worked.

'They didn’t even try to stop': Police arrest driver accused of crash that killed 11-year-old Kyson Beatty

The affidavit said police then visited Bowling’s residence and found the damaged minivan in her driveway. The damage matched the evidence police found at the scene of the collision, a detective wrote in the affidavit. The passenger side view mirror had been replaced and didn’t match the driver-side mirror, and a piece of molding found at the crash scene matched the vehicle. Pieces of glass were also strewn across the car’s floor and police found a receipt for more than $300 inside for an auto glass store.

Others are reading: Motive behind fatal Indianapolis hit-and-run on N. Centennial revealed in court documents

Story continues

During interviews with police, Bowling said her car had been struck in the parking lot of the hotel where she worked. She told police she left the hotel the night of the crash, then picked up her friend and went to a couple bars where they had some drinks. Bowling then drove home by herself, witnesses said.

Police in the affidavit said the witnesses, bar owners and surveillance footage from streets nearby that captured the vehicle before the collision reported the minivan had no damage before the hit-and-run was reported.

Bowling has been booked in Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident that resulted in death and driving while suspended.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Brooke Bowling arrested in fatal Indianapolis hit-and-run on Troy Ave