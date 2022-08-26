Woman arrested for hit-and-run that left one man dead in Barrow County

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, along with other local agencies, have solved the case of who they say hit a man several days ago and kept going.

Deputies were called out to the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way on the morning of Aug. 21 for reports a man lying on the ground and car parts scattered along the road.

They identified that man as Paul Duncan, 52, of Buford. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

After reviewing camera footage from local homes and businesses, detectives identified the vehicle involved and pinpointed the time of the accident. They also got the vehicle’s tag number.

On Aug. 24, deputies arrested Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe at her home.

Jones was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center and charged with hit-and-run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death, according to BCSO.

“A lot of time and effort went into solving this case and I am thankful to all the officers who worked so tirelessly to bring this suspect to justice,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

