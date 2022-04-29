Woman arrested after hitting crossing guard during hit-and-run, police say

A woman was arrested after allegedly hitting a school crossing guard during a hit-and-run, Memphis police said.

The accident happened April 26 at N. McClean and Faxon Avenue near Snowden School.

The woman was traveling southbound on McClean when she hit the crossing guard then fled the scene, police said.

On April 29, the driver, identified as Jaton Bogan, 31, arrived at the traffic office on Austin Peay and was taken into custody.

Bogan is charged with Aggravated Assault - Accident Involving Death or Personal Injury, No Driver’s License, and Violation of Financial Responsibility Law, police said.

