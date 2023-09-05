Woman arrested after hitting, killing cyclist in Uintah County, police say

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. A woman was arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a 15-year-old boy in Ballard, Uintah County, on Saturday. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A woman was arrested after police say she hit and killed a 15-year-old boy in Ballard on Saturday.

Monie Rose Manning-Miller, 34, was arrested for investigation of negligently operating a motor vehicle resulting in death and drinking alcohol in a vehicle. Officers responded to a crash near 1500 E. 2000 South in Ballard on Saturday to find a boy who had been hit by a car while riding his bike, according to a police booking affidavit.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the Uintah Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt, before being transferred to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he was pronounced dead later that evening.

Another cyclist who was riding with the victim told police they were traveling north in the southbound lane when a southbound car struck the teen.

Manning-Miller told police she was traveling south on 1500 East and saw the two cyclists in the middle of the road. She told police she "tried to avoid hitting the bicyclist but couldn't go in the northbound lane because there was a car traveling northbound," the arrest report states.

"Monie hit the juvenile on the passenger side of the vehicle and based on the evidence it appeared that the juvenile hit the bumper, hood and the top corner of the passenger side of the windshield," the affidavit states. "While looking inside of the vehicle I observed a liquor bottle on the back seat and some open beer cans on the back seat passenger floor."

The officer said he could smell a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath," and she then consented to standard field sobriety tests, after which the officer believed that "Monie was under the influence (of an) alcoholic substance," the affidavit states.

She had a blood sample taken and was then booked into the Uintah County Jail.

Domanic Charles Cole, 15 | GoFundMe

The victim was identified in a GoFundMe* fundraiser as Domanic Charles Cole, 15.

"In his final hours Dom was surrounded by the love of many family members in person and over the phone," the fundraiser page states.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.