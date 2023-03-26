Woman arrested after hitting police horse in Indiana County

A woman was arrested after a dispute with Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers say they were called to the intersection of South Street and Rice Avenue in Indiana as they were patrolling for “IUPatty’s” for reports of a disorderly man.

A mounted patrol unit began taking the man into custody but said 20-year-old Gabriela Rae Kerston began to interfere. State police said she grabbed a trooper’s hand and was holding onto a backpack that the suspect they were trying to take into custody was wearing.

Troopers told Kerston to strop and to move away. Police tried to detain her but as they did she began punching one of the patrol horses in the right neck and right stomach several times.

Kerston was taken to the Indiana County Jail.

