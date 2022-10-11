Woman Arrested After Holding 2 Boys Hostage In Her Apartment Following Sleepover

The Tuscaloosa Police have charged a woman after she held two boys in her apartment against their will. Authorities say on Sunday, the children, ages 9 and 10, stayed overnight in the woman’s apartment, and Dasha Sharnell Bishop did not allow them to go home after the sleepover.

Tuscaloosa police had to break down the door to get the children after parents called for help. https://t.co/qW0OVPCi34 — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) October 11, 2022

According to AL.com, the police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartment complex just before noon. Police spokeswoman, Stephanie Taylor, shared that Bishop refused to come to the door for the parents or the police who first responded.

The panicked parents and officers felt concerned for the children as they all thought they could be in immediate danger. They also called for the backup of two mental health officers, a Youth Aid investigator, and the Special Response Team.

The Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service paramedics also arrived on the scene and were on standby. At approximately 3:05 p.m., SRT members broke down the front door of Bishop’s apartment and safely removed the children.

Bishop, 23, was arrested and brought to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, after barricading herself with the children in a back bedroom of her apartment.

She was charged with felony interference with custody and according to Taylor, her bond was set to $15,000, which is the maximum possible for this charge.