Woman arrested after home set on fire, dog stolen in Rowan County

Rowan County deputies arrested a woman after they say she set a home on fire that belonged to people she didn’t know. She’s also accused of stealing the couple’s dog, deputies said.

Investigators believe Christie Jones, 49, targeted the wrong house in the incident.

It all started at 7 a.m. Friday at a home on Fraley Acres Lane in Gold Hill. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Jones allegedly set the house on fire, stole the homeowners’ dog and damaged an above ground pool. Deputies said Jones is also accused of putting Flex Seal on the garden hose to try and prevent anyone from using it to put out the fire.

Authorities said one of the homeowners saw Jones, who he did not know, with the dog and confronted her after she had started the fire. As he tried to stop her from leaving the scene, Jones brushed by the homeowner with her car, authorities said.

Deputies estimate the total damage to the home and pool to be $20,000.

Investigators said they eventually found the dog and were able to put out the fire before any serious damage happened. They took Jones into custody and she was given a total bond of $101,500.

Deputies believe Jones targeted the home thinking it belonged to someone else.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said as the investigation continues, more charges are possible.

