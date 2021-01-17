Woman arrested at inauguration checkpoint in D.C. said she was cabinet member, police say

Ben Kesslen

A woman pretending to be “part of the presidential cabinet” was arrested at an inauguration checkpoint in Washington, D.C., on Saturday morning.

Linda Magovern, 63, was charged with impersonation of a law enforcement officer, failure to obey and fleeing a law enforcement officer after she presented herself at the checkpoint while in a car, NBC Washington reports.

Magovern displayed “a round metallic object later identified as a Military Police Challenge Coin,” and said she was part of law enforcement, according to a police report. After initially complying when asked to park her car, Magovern drove off when then asked to provide her license, according to a police report obtained by NBC News.

Officers eventually stopped her and took her to a hospital to be evaluated, police said.

DC police did not return a request for comment and it was not immediately clear if Magovern has an attorney.

Her arrest comes as security has been dramatically increased in D.C in the wake of the Capitol riot and with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden just a few days away. The National Guard increased troop levels to 25,000, as much of the city is under lockdown, with restricted traffic and checkpoints.

Police on Friday arrested a man with an unregistered gun and hundreds of rounds of ammo at at an inauguration checkpoint.

