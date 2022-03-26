Woman arrested after incident at Save Mart

Mar. 26—The Marysville Police Department said a suspect was arrested recently after an incident at the Save Mart in Marysville that resulted in a pedestrian being hit.

Adam Barber, with the department, said on Thursday at about 3:07 p.m. that Heather Marie Wood, 36, of Marysville allegedly backed her vehicle into an adult male pedestrian in the Save Mart parking lot.

Barber said after Wood allegedly backed into the pedestrian, she pulled forward and ran over the man's legs. Witnesses at the scene assisted the pedestrian and called 911, Barber said.

When officers arrived, Wood was allegedly found to be driving while impaired by alcohol. Barber said Wood was found to be at twice the legal limit and that she allegedly had three children under 15 years old in her vehicle at the time of the incident.

Barber said the man that was hit was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout hospital for treatment and the uninjured three children in the car were released to a parent.

Wood was booked into Yuba County Jail on charges that included DUI causing injury and child endangerment. As of Friday, she was listed as still being at the jail with bail set at $150,000.