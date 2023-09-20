Woman arrested after infant found stabbed at Castleton hotel

This article will update as more information becomes available.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested after an infant was found stabbed at an Indianapolis hotel Tuesday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being found stabbed at the Days Inn by Wyndham, 8300 Craig Street, in the Castleton area on the northeast side of the city.

The stabbing took place around 11 p.m.

Sharon Key is facing a felony criminal recklessness charge in connection with the stabbing, according to investigators.

Police have not released information on the infant’s gender or how the baby is related to Key. Officers were called to the hotel on a report of someone stabbed and child abuse detectives responded.

An employee at the front desk of the hotel Wednesday morning said he and other employees were unaware of the stabbing until police arrived. The employee also said he couldn’t provide any more information.

Online police reports indicate the hotel has been the site of roughly 18 calls this year, including several domestic violence related incidents.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the hotel franchise company that owns Days Inn, did not respond to a request for comment before publication of this article.

