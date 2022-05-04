Woman arrested after intentionally setting car on fire in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood

A woman was arrested after police say she intentionally set a car on fire in Larimer.

Police said they, along with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, were dispatched to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue in response to reports of a vehicle on fire just after 11 a.m. on May 2.

Responding units spoke with someone who said a woman was trying to break into her home before trying to set a car on fire that was parked beside the house.

Police said the suspect fled in a white Buick and a witness took a picture of the license plate number.

A little over an hour later, an officer spotted the car at Hamilton Avenue and Nadir Way and pulled it over. The owner of the car was in the passenger seat.

Police took the victim and witness to the scene where the suspect was identified.

Chifawn Jackson, 34, of Pittsburgh was arrested and charged with arson, criminal attempt trespass, criminal attempt burglary and criminal mischief.

Jackson was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

