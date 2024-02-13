Woman arrested for intoxicated manslaughter in fatal Northeast El Paso wreck

An El Paso woman was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated manslaughter in the death of a 50-year-old man in a Northeast car collision.

Nadean Lily Lopez, 22, was driving a 2018 Ford Focus about 12:37 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 8500 block of Dyer Street when she rear-ended a 1988 Nissan Maxima, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Nadean Lily Lopez

The Nissan driven by John Cryan, 50, was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Dyer Street and Tetons Drive when Lopez struck it. The collision caused the Nissan to hit a 2021 Honda CRV.

Cryan died at the scene of the wreck. Lopez and the 23-year-old man who was driving the Honda were not injured.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated manslaughter. She was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $205,000 bond, jail records show. She has yet to post bail and remains jailed as of Tuesday, according to jail logs.

This is the eighth traffic-related death of 2024 compared to 12 at this same time last year.

