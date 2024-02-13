Woman arrested for intoxicated manslaughter in fatal Northeast El Paso wreck

Aaron Martinez, El Paso Times
An El Paso woman was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated manslaughter in the death of a 50-year-old man in a Northeast car collision.

Nadean Lily Lopez, 22, was driving a 2018 Ford Focus about 12:37 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 8500 block of Dyer Street when she rear-ended a 1988 Nissan Maxima, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Nadean Lily Lopez

The Nissan driven by John Cryan, 50, was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Dyer Street and Tetons Drive when Lopez struck it. The collision caused the Nissan to hit a 2021 Honda CRV.

Cryan died at the scene of the wreck. Lopez and the 23-year-old man who was driving the Honda were not injured.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated manslaughter. She was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $205,000 bond, jail records show. She has yet to post bail and remains jailed as of Tuesday, according to jail logs.

This is the eighth traffic-related death of 2024 compared to 12 at this same time last year.

