Woman arrested for killing 2 in violent collision at Kennewick intersection

A suspected drunk driver is being blamed for the death of two people at a Kennewick intersection late Sunday.

Kennewick police and firefighters were called to West Gage Boulevard and North Steptoe Street shortly after 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two people dead in one vehicle, and a suspected drunk driver in another vehicle.

Investigators are working to find and notify the families of the people who died before releasing their names.

The Kennewick Police Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

While police haven’t released the name of the driver, Mariana Souza, 28, was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide.