The Monroe County Sheriff's Office

LaSALLE TOWNSHIP -- A 40-year-old Newport woman was arrested on charges of larceny and attempting to steal a vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies Melissa Henderson, John Dyda, and Art Parran responded to a residence in the 12000 block of S. Telegraph Road on a report of an unknown female illegally entering multiple vehicles parked in the driveway.

When confronted by the homeowner, the suspect fled on foot. Deputy Parran deployed his police service dog, Max, and initiated a search. Max quickly led the deputies to a nearby residence and located the suspect hiding inside a truck. She was taken into custody without incident.

The Newport woman was lodged in the Monroe County Jail on charges of larceny from motor vehicles and attempted vehicle theft. Her name is being withheld pending arraignment in First District Court.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough praised the efforts and quick action of the deputies for locating the suspect beforeshe was able to steal a vehicle and flee the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputies Henderson or Dyda of the sheriff’s Uniformed Services Division at (734) 240-7571.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Woman arrested in LaSalle vehicle theft attempt