Woman arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

May 1—A 24-year-old Glynn County woman allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down Interstate 95 on Wednesday morning, reaching speeds of 120 mph before a state trooper used his patrol vehicle to force her vehicle into a spinning rollover, according to reports.

The woman was taken by Camden County ambulance to UF Health Jacksonville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.

Charges pending against the woman include felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, speeding in excess, driving on a suspended license and failure to signal a lane change, the state patrol report said.

Additionally, she is wanted by the Glynn County Police Department on a warrant charging her with aggravated assault on a police officer, a police spokesman confirmed.

The News is withholding the woman's name, pending formal booking into the Glynn County Detention Center.

The incident began around 10 a.m. when the woman allegedly ignored a county police officer who attempted to stop her on the aggravated assault warrant, the state patrol said.

Driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta SE, the woman was allegedly driving at high speeds and switching lanes rapidly when county police requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol.

State trooper first class Chase Middleton's patrol car soon became the lead law enforcement vehicle in the pursuit, the state patrol said.

"The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, at times reaching 120 mph," Middleton reported. "The vehicle was switching lanes back and forth in a reckless manner between other motorists."

After pursuing for approximately four miles with no indication the woman was going to stop, Middleton determined "the vehicle was too much of a danger to other motorists," the report said. The officer decided to attempt a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver, a technique in which a controlled impact is applied to the suspect's vehicle to stop it.

The first PIT was unsuccessful. On the second PIT manuever, Middleton bumped the Fiesta's rear left fender with the front fender of his patrol vehicle. The vehicle "lost control" after that, the trooper reported.

The Fiesta rotated counterclockwise on the embankment, then rolled completely over and landed on its wheels beside the interstate, the report said.

The state patrol said the woman was unconscious initially but regained consciousness after being extricated from the vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital in Jacksonville via Camden County ambulance.