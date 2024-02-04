Woman arrested in Lee County fatal hit and run in December

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run incident near the intersection of Sterling Road and Walton Road in Lee County back in December.

According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office, Kristin Kisich, age 42, of Custer Park, Ill has been charged with these offenses related to the incident on December 4, 2023:

Failure to Report and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Death, a Class 1 Felony

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Death, a Class 4 Felony

According to the investigation, Patrick J. Yocum, 40 from Rock Falls, was walking near the area on December 4 at about 9:29 p.m. and was struck by a vehicle. He was found by a passerby in the middle of the roadway. He was taken to KSB Hospital by the Amboy Fire Department and was later pronounced dead. Evidence at the scene showed that the vehicle involved had significant front-end damage to its grill, hood and windshield. The involved vehicle was identified as a Jeep Cherokee with model years between 2014 – 2018. A media release with the offending vehicle information was released the next day. During that afternoon, Kisich contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and said that she may be responsible for the incident. Her vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, was found at a residence in Dixon and subsequently impounded as part of the investigation. Detectives interviewed Ms. Kisich, obtained a statement and conducted further investigation to arrive at the listed charges.

