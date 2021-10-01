Woman arrested for Lindhurst High School burglary

Sep. 30—A homeless woman from the Oroville area was arrested last week after being found in the area of Lindhurst High School with files from the school, according to Yuba County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.

Kayla Jackson, 30, was arrested for burglary, possession of stolen property, providing a false name to officers, and prowling. On Sept. 22 around 10:30 p.m., a witness called reporting two people seen checking classroom and vehicle doors at Lindhurst High School. They were seen running from the area. Deputies located the suspects. Jackson was booked into Yuba County Jail and Zachary Sims, 21, of Yuba City, was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance. Sims was released on Sept. 23 with a court date, according to Williams.

The Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged Jackson with felony burglary and misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and falsely representing oneself to a peace officer. She entered not guilty pleas on Monday and is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6 for a prehearing conference. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.

As of late Wednesday, Jackson remained in Yuba County Jail on $25,000 bail.