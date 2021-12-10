Woman arrested after mail theft, lewd act

Dec. 9—A Tennessee woman is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center after allegedly urinating in front of Limestone Sheriff deputies while they attempted to take her into custody for suspected theft of mail. Kathryn Mareen Davis of Five Points was arrested on Dec. 4 and remains in custody on a $9,000 bond.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported that the incident occurred on Dec. 4, 2021, after deputies Austin Roberson and Hayden Pierce spotted a black Dodge truck driven by Davis that had been reported to be stealing mail in the area of Parker Rd. and Hwy 72. Upon blocking Davis as she attempted to turn around in a driveway, the deputies approached the vehicle and an uncooperative Davis.

After exiting the vehicle, LCSO reported, "Davis then pulled her pants down and urinated in public, in front of the deputies. They continued to give her verbal commands, which she refused to follow. Upon pulling her pants up, the deputies attempted to place Davis in custody and she began to fight them."

The deputies placed Davis in handcuffs but not before she threw a glass meth pipe. Inside Davis' truck, deputies report recovering methamphetamine, more than 100 stolen checks as well as stolen mail, credit cards and bank account information.

The areas targeted by Davis are Parker Road, Ripley Road, New Cut Rd., Quinn Road, Seven Mile Post Road, Nicole Way and Mathew Way.

Investigators will be working to return the mail.

Davis has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, public lewdness, resisting arrest and trafficking in stolen identities.

"I would like to thank the victim that came forward to report this incident. I would also like to thank Deputies Austin Roberson and Hayden Pierce for their quick response that likely prevented countless financial crimes and thousands of dollars in loss to our community," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.