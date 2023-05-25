Woman arrested after making salad worth $500 in closed Ga. restaurant, police say
A woman was arrested after being accused of breaking into a restaurant over the weekend.
According to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, on Saturday at 1:55 a.m., Rome police officers were called to the Harvest Moon Cafe about a woman who had entered the store.
Police said 23-year-old Callie Elizabeth Thweatt somehow got inside the restaurant after it had been closed and opened the food coolers.
Thweatt then made a salad. Officers said she touched several food items with her bare hands, rendering those ingredients no good.
Officials said the total value of the salad Thweatt made was $500.
Authorities did not specify what ingredients Thweatt put in her salad.
She was charged with theft by taking.
